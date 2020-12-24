The Detroit Pistons have named Hip-Hop star and Detroit-native Big Sean the Creative Director of Innovation for the franchise. Sean will provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation, and more.



As a part of the start of the partnership, Sean added his Don Life logo to the practice squad jersey for the team.



“Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together.”



In addition, the Pistons and the Sean Anderson Foundation will work together to engage Detroit citizens in community initiatives and programming.



“It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons,” said Big Sean. “I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music.”

“Big Sean embodies everything the Pistons organization and our D-Up campaign is about – creativity, hard work, and the people of Detroit,” said Detroit Pistons Chief Business Officer Mike Zavodsky. “Big Sean and the Pistons are both a part of the fabric of Detroit, and we look forward to this partnership reflecting the culture of the city we both call home.”

“Why Would We Stop?”



Detroit stand up and help welcome @BigSean to the #Pistons family as the new Creative Director of Innovation. Expect the unexpected – Big Sean X Detroit Pistons!#WhatUpDoe | #DonLife | #DetroitRising pic.twitter.com/kGmkMq9ltS — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 23, 2020