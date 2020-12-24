Chrissy Teigen Grieves That She Will ‘Never’ Be Pregnant Again Following Baby Loss

Chrissy Teigen is an open book on social media. She spoke candidly about the loss of her expected baby, Jack, and continues to detail her daily struggles.

The model posted a picture of herself with a small baby bump following the devastation.

“This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been,” Teigen wrote. ”And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.”

“But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she continued. “But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys Xx.”

Chrissy Teigen, who shares two children with John Legend, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, is clearly dealing with postpartum depression and is seeking therapy for it.

“This is like a post-therapy face filter,” she said in a teary-eyed video posted to her Instagram story. “Those are boogers.”

We’re wishing Chrissy and John well during this rough time for their family.