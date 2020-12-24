According to a confirmed report from TMZ, Dr. Dre has produced a prenuptial agreement that says that all property has been separated since the beginning of the marriage, but does establish that Nicole still has her right to spousal support.

Court docs also prove that the N.W.A. co-founder has paid for all of his estranged wife’s expenses since the couple broke up, including the Malibu estate where she lives, security, and a messenger to deliver cash when she needs it. Dre’s CPA says this al totals less than $300K a month; far less than the $2 million originally requested in court by Nicole.

Nicole still claims that Dre tore up the prenup after they were married, but the terms of the agreement said the only way the contract could be terminated or amended is in writing, something Dr. Dre attests was never done.

Advertisement