Fivio Foreign Partners With Million Dollar Motivation to Donate Toys to Brooklyn Children With Incarcerated Parents

Fivio Foreign Partners With Million Dollar Motivation to Donate Toys to Brooklyn Children With Incarcerated Parents

The holidays are hitting differently amid the COVID-19 pandemic with mandated lockdowns looming over many cities, but Santa had help in Brooklyn by Fivio Foreign.

The Brooklyn rapper joined forces with Million Dollar Motivation to donate toys to NYC’s Children Of Promise, which is an origination dedicated to providing support for children with incarcerated parents.

The “Big Drip” rapper helped giveaway toys to 150 kids, interacted with them, and left them with words of inspiration, all while following COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement

Fivio Foreign’s mentor Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead announced he’s running for Brooklyn Borough President during the drive, and it was such a motivational moment for the children.

After donating hundreds of toys sponsored by Giovannie Pierre Louis, the Drill artist and MDM’s founder, Sassy Ming Lee, went to Harlem to spread some holiday joy.

Last year the Brooklyn natives joined forces for the Million Dollar Drive-By where they donated toys and food to New York City public schools and homeless shelters.