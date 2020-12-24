Houston we have a problem.

James Harden was fined $50,000 for violating the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the league announced on Wednesday night.

A video that was obtained by Black Sports Online shows Harden partying without a mask on at a strip club on Monday night. That act was reviewed by the NBA and deems a direct violation of the safety protocols which also means he couldn’t play in the Rockets’ opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That game was also postponed because the Rockets would not have had the requisite eight players needed for a game. Several Rockets players would have missed Wednesday’s game due to either inconclusive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing.

The league is still working with medical officials on how long Harden must quarantine before being allowed to return to the Rockets. Harden will not be paid for any games he misses during the quarantine time frame.

Harden has become a problem and a distraction for the Rockets after demanding a trade request last month. At this point, it might be in the Rocket’s best interest to move off Harden.