Meek Mill’s identity has become synonymous with his hometown, and he puts on for his city any chance he gets.

The Philly rapper partnered with Puma, REFORM Alliance, DocuVault and GoPuff, deliver toys, clothes, and game consoles to 35 families who are affected by the prison system.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me,” said Meek.

Advertisement

He continued, “I remember not having much growing up, so it’s important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system.”

Additionally, Meek Mill donated $30,000 to a North Philly organization named Twelve Days of Christmas, which is a non-profit that helps families during the holiday season.