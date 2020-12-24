Dr. Dre and his estranged soon-to-be ex-wife, Nicole Young, are still entangled in their messy divorce battle. But there’s a new update.

The mogul filed a new prenuptial agreement that Nicole previously contested and it states that it can only be terminated through writing. Of course there’s no proof of that because she claims Dre tore it up a year after she signed it.

But he’s seemingly willing to meet her halfway and leave their relationship as peaceful as possible.

TMZ reports that the document states that they’ll walk away with anything they walked into the marriage with or individually purchased. It also states that Dre can’t waive spousal support, which means Nicole is due for a hefty payout. But will it be the $2 million she requested monthly? Doubt it.

Dr. Dre called her request “ridiculous” and consulted with an accountant that calculated that Nicole’s expenses are about $300,000. Plus, he has already been supporting her financially since they split.

Nicole claims she needs $5 million for her attorneys, meanwhile, they claim they’re owed $1.5 million. Dre says he paid more to her legal team than his own.

It sounds like he’s ready to ‘throw in the tile’ because it might’ve been cheaper to keep her.