The start of the NBA season also brings a new line of Nike products to the hardwood. Beginning opening nights fans will see NBA City Edition uniforms.



City Edition uniforms first started in 2017 and have evolved over time connecting with both the franchise and city.



“City Edition uniforms were intended to be windows into a city’s culture,” says Sonja Henning, Nike VP, North America League Partnerships. “Representing the last four years, the fingerprint that City Edition describes — that unmistakable identity of a place — is dynamic, and it expands beyond basketball.”



In celebration of the fourth edition of the jerseys, Nike has shared how the City Edition jerseys have changed over time, which you can explore here.











Nike is also taking over the court in shoes as players will wear the Kobe 6 protro, LBJ 18, Zoom Freak 2, KD13, Kyrie 7, Air Zoom BB NXT, and the PG5.



Check those sneakers and look for what will hit the court in the forthcoming Christmas Day games.