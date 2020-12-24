Days after Rihanna was spotted at a gas station in Barbados, her rumored boyfriend, A$AP Rocky was seen at the airport.

From the looks of the size of his luggage, the Harlem rapper is going to spend the holidays there and it’s most likely going to be with Riri.

ASAP Rocky a été photographiée en arrivant aujourd'hui à la Barbade, le pays où Rihanna est née et est là pour célébrer Noël avec sa famille 👀 . pic.twitter.com/18z819seg7 — Rihanna France 🇫🇷 (@RihannaNavyFr) December 23, 2020

This is the time of the year when all situationships get straightened out and you know exactly where you stand in a person’s life. These musicians are clearly cozying up.

“It’s important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people,” the Fenty CEO disclosed in a recent interview about her holiday plans.

Rihanna announces that plans “to take my music and my brands to a different level.”

The beauty mogul announced that she’s planning to release a Caribbean cookbook because she “loves food from my Barbadian roots and eats a lot of fresh fish,” but also enjoys comfort food and drink like “mac ‘n’ cheese, Shepherd’s pie, and rum punch.”