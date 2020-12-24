Could JAY-Z’s TIDAL be up for sale? Bloomberg News reports the music and video streaming service has received interest from Square, the company that owns Cash App, and more.



The report notes Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and also Twitter, is aiming to diversify his businesses, however, there are no details of a sale or if Hov is looking to unload.



JAY-Z first bought the streaming service in 2015 from Aspiro for a whopping $56 million. Recently Jack and Hov have also been spotted together but no one knows the conversations between the billionaires.

JAY-Z spotted on Thursday morning taking a stroll with Ty Ty, Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey and a few other friends pic.twitter.com/czSaed46Tv — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) August 20, 2020