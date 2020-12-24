On Christmas Eve of 2012, Courtney Dewar Jr., who is best known to the Hip Hop world as Capital Steez, took his own life. He was only 19 years old.

As founder of Brooklyn-based rap collective Pro Era when he was still in high school , Steez helped form the Beast Coast collective, which includes Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers, who were also from Brooklyn.

After making his way to the roof of Cinematic Music Group headquarters on the night before X-Mas Eve, Steez texted his closest friends and family to give them his love. At 11:59 PM, Steez posted a text saying, “THE END”.

Steez jumped from the roof of Cinematic Music Group later that night, taking his own life.

Following his death, STEEZ grew to have a cult-like fan base. In May 2015, Joey Bada$$ announced that Pro Era would hold a “STEEZ Day Festival” to be held annually on July 7, Capital STEEZ’s birthday, with all proceeds going to the late rapper’s family. This continues until today.

Salute to the Pro Era family, Cinematic Music Group, Joey BadA$$ and condolences to all of Steez’s family and friends. King Capital FOREVER!