Too $hort has had a hell of a week. After being the talk of Hip-Hop alongside E-40 in the latest VERZUZ battle and dropping a dual album, the Bay Area legend is back with a new music video for “Oaklandish.”



The new single features Guapdad 4000 and Rayven Justice and can be heard on the Ain’t Gone Do It Album.



The new video is directed by Embryo and is a tribute to the Bay Area, highlighting $hort’s ties to the community.



You can see the video in full below.