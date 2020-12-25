Fans were disappointed after learning that Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of her highly-anticipated battle with Keyshia Cole. But the singer shared a health update and her road to recovery is going well.

She expressed her gratitude for her fans’ prayers. “Hey y’all. Just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers,” she captioned a photo of herself smiling. “I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DMs checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that. I’m feeling much better.”

The “Happy” singer also gave an update on her parent’s health who also tested positive for the coronavirus. “Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well. Needless to say, this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love.” She added, “Merry Christmas Eve.”

Health is a top priority and it’s relieving to know Ashanti is getting better. It makes the reschedule Verzuz battle on January 9th even more exciting.