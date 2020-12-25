Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Their First Child Together

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have more to celebrate this holiday season.

“My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis ❤️ he’s here!!!!!!!,” Gucci wrote in a sweet Instagram post that featured the beauty mogul’s maternity shoot.

Ka’oir made her own post after safely giving birth. “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT,” she said.

Ice is the couple’s first child together but they both have children from past relationships. Gucci has a 12-year-old son with his ex and Ka’oir has two daughters and a son.

Ice’s birth comes a week after the rapper shared a playful sonogram. “Wow my son bout to look just like me,” he captioned the photo.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir got married in 2017 and announced that they were expecting a bundle of joy in August.

Congratulations to the couple.