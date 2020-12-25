Shemar Moore took to Instagram to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose … I feel fine now,” the 50-year-old actor wrote. “I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!”

The Soul Train host ended his Instagram post by writing, “I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!! Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!!” He then added the hashtag #wearamask

Shemar Moore lost his mother earlier this year right before the COVID outbreak. “This is real life,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Your baby boy is OK, but I’m hurt real bad. It’s not a game, it’s not a joke, I’m hurting real bad. … She’s gone. This is my whole life, everything I’ve ever known.”

We’re wishing the S.W.A.T actor a speedy recovery.