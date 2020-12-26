Kanye West is bringing some new cheer to the holiday season in the form of music. The new release is Emmanuel, a five-song project dedicated to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
Emmanuel, which means “God is with us,” is a composition of ancient and Latin inspired new music. The EP is executive produced and composed by Kanye West.
The trackless and full release is available below.
Kanye West Releases New Five-Song Effort ‘Emmanuel’
