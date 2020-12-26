Share:

Kanye West is bringing some new cheer to the holiday season in the form of music. The new release is Emmanuel, a five-song project dedicated to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Emmanuel, which means “God is with us,” is a composition of ancient and Latin inspired new music. The EP is executive produced and composed by Kanye West.

The trackless and full release is available below.