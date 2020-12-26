The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets closed out the NBA Christmas slate but it made for a scary moment for Kawhi Leonard.



In the fourth quarter, Serge Ibaka’s elbow clashed with Leonard’s face creating a gash near his mouth. Leonard would go down to the floor and cameras picked up heavy bleeding.



Leonard resulted in eight stitches for the mouth laceration. In the post-game, Paul George told ESPN how he felt in the moment.



“I was thinking of the worst,” George said. “I didn’t know if he was concussed or how hard of a hit [it was] or what actually happened, because I didn’t see it. I just saw him laying on the ground. That was first and foremost, just making sure he was OK.”



The Clippers would win 121-108, getting a bit of revenge from the loss in the playoffs last year.