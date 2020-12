Lil Baby has had a couple of rough weeks on the Internet after pornstars continue to pop up on the timeline and troll his girlfriend, stating they had sex with the rapper.

Now Baby has seemed to be done with the net and all the allegations, “The internet go for anything. Shit really sad! #thatsnotme.”

The internet go for anything 😂😂😂 Shìt really sad 😡! #thatsnotme🤷🏽‍♂️ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) December 24, 2020

He would then double back with “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year … I’m Out.”

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year … I’m Out ✌🏽 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) December 24, 2020

Then Lil Baby deleted his Instagram page.

Lil Baby deactivates his Instagram because of recent events. pic.twitter.com/isf3unlem1 — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 25, 2020