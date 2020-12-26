The widow of former wrestler Shad Gaspard, whose body was found in May along the shoreline near the Venice Pier after he was caught in a rip current, filed court papers Monday against the state of California, Los Angeles County, and the city of Los Angeles.

The papers allege negligence and dangerous condition of public property. His wife, Siliana Gaspard alleges there were insufficient signs warning of the dangers of swimming there. Also, the lifeguards who tried to rescue her husband and his 10-year-old son near the 4200 blocks of S. Ocean Front Walk were understaffed and not properly trained. Nor did they bring the proper equipment. She further alleges the rescuers assisted the boy, but “left Shad Gaspard in the water to die.

“Shad Gaspard was last seen by a Los Angeles County lifeguard about 3:40 p.m. (May 17) as he swam in the ocean about 50 yards from Venice Beach in the county of Los Angeles,” according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement. Adding, “When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over him and he was swept out to sea.”

Siliana filed the unofficial lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of herself and Gaspard’s son, identified in her court papers only as A.G., and is seeking unspecified damages and burial costs.

