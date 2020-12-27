The last couple of years of basketball has had highs and lows for Dion Waiters. On the low end, he was dispatched from the Miami HEAT after an incident with edibles and a team plane ride. Waiters high, no pun intended, would include winning his first championship ring as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Could that be his NBA farewell?



Waiters hit Instagram Live to show off the stunning championship ring he earned alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo, but revealed retirement is on his mind.



“They think I’m playing. I been contemplating it though, about retiring,” Waiters said. “It’s the politics for me. Game-wise, we know what’s up. I just can’t do the politics, man. We ain’t going over that water. I’ll retire before that.”



Waiters is 29-years-old and would seemingly have a ton of ball left in his body. Do you think there is a team out there that could use his assistance? Check out the video below.