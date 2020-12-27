Whole Lotta Red is currently running it up on the Billboard charts and in celebration, Playboi Carti is bringing a performance to your living room.



On New Year’s Eve, Carti will be the headlining act of Cyberwurld, a virtual NYE celebration. Joining Carti on the bill are Sada Baby, $NOT, Jasiah, Popp Hunna, ilyTOMMY, Lil Eazzyy Bktherula, Sparoh, and Ken Car$on.



Cyberwurld will be free to stream via Twitch on NYE beginning at 8.pm. PT.



On Christmas Day, Carti released his long-awaited Whole Lotta Red album, which is currently predicted for a first week total of 125,000-135,000 album-equivalent units.



The new release brings in Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Future, and more, however, a deluxe edition is on the way to bring more tunes for fans.

🌐Cyberwurld🌐

This NYE get connected at https://t.co/Wr9Oz4nito for a free stream. pic.twitter.com/ngsW3XBHSx — CyberWurld (@CyberWurldFest) December 26, 2020