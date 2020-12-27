After a very long wait, fans finally have Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red album. Dropping on Christmas, the album is set to have a big first week, which will bring him to his first No. 1 album.



HitsDailyDouble has revealed the projections for the forthcoming weeks and has Whole Lotta Red predicted for a first week total of 125,000-135,000 album-equivalent units. If those figures hold Carti would remove Taylor Swift’s Evermore out of the top spot on the Billboard 200.



The new release brings in Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Future, and more, however, a deluxe edition is on the way to bring more tunes for fans.

tALk 2 me > WAT sOng . d0 u neeD oN deLuxE >> ?????? — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) December 27, 2020

Additional releases on the chart are Lil Durk’s surprise album, The Voice, which dropped hours before Christmas Day. The album is set to move 50,000 to 55,000 units.



How do you feel about the year-end releases for rap?