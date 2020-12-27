The 2020-21 NBA season is starting roughly for the Golden State Warriors who were on the receiving end of back-to-back blowouts. When it gets tough or the great ones, what do they do? Double down on their craft.



Steph Curry did exactly that after some tough shooting is attached to his name at the start of the season. A video emerged of Curry shooting in practice, not missing a single three-pointer for over five minutes.



In the video, Chef Curry hits 103 straight threes before a miss. Once again proving that he is the greatest shooter of all-time.



See the video below, the Warriors take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

5+ minutes without a miss.



Stephen. Curry. pic.twitter.com/8DV0z5gtib — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 26, 2020