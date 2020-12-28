Cardi B’s legal battle with her former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, is finally over after two years.

Shaft, who is credited as a co-writer for the rapper’s breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow,” accused her of boxing him out her career after he set her up for success.

All Hip Hop obtained documents that state both parties would cover their respective attorney fees and they’re not allowed to file another lawsuit on this issue.

Cardi took to Twitter to celebrate the good news. “Feels good to be free,” she tweeted.

“Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image,” Shaft’s representatives told Complex at the time. “While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint.”

The Bronx native filed a counter lawsuit accusing Shaft of trying to extort her by demanding 50% of her Sony publishing, and even said he tried to spearhead certain parts of her personal life.

There’s no telling if they exchanged money but the “WAP” rapper is seemingly relieved to put this situation behind her.