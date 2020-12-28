It’s no secret that the New York Knicks has been a train wreck of a franchise for a few decades now. Unfortunately, when an animated movie notices this trend, then it becomes hilarious.
Disney on Friday released its new Pixar movie Soul. The animated movie included a surprising reference about the lowly Knicks franchise. In one scene, a character jokes about how they have been messing with the team for years to cause them bad luck.
The Knicks haven’t had a winning season since 2012-2013, which has caused great frustration and pain for their fans. Apparently Soul’s screenwriter Kemp Powers was one of those fans. Powers took to Twitter to claim responsibility for the joke.
When you’re a Knicks fan, you have to be able to take a joke. It’s not like the team will win the NBA championship anytime soon.