With the Georgia Senate runoff elections looming, Democrats are putting up record numbers in fundraising. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Democratic Senate hopefuls, have each raised over $100 million since October, The New York Times reports.

The runoff contests have received support from outside of Georgia as the January 5 date quickly approaches. The donations come from smaller offerings across from across the country with numerous givings totaling less than $200.

For comparison, incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue raised $68 million between Oct. 15 and Dec. 16 and Senator Kelly Loeffler raised $64 million during the same time period.

Both Warnock and Ossoff’s totals have surpassed the previous record of $57 million that was raised by Jaime Harrison as he battled Republican senator Lindsey Graham, which resulted in a loss for him.

The 2020 presidential election has caused an aim for optimism for Georgia after a traditional Republican-leaning state turned blue in support of President-elect Joe Biden. He was the first presidential candidate to win in Georgia since 1992.