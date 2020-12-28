Jamie Foxx Reflects on Being the First Black Lead in Disney-Pixar’s ‘Soul’

Disney-Pixar’s Soul is a must-see film based on glowing reviews from viewers of all ages.

Jamie Foxx voiced the main character, Joe Gardner, and effortlessly added his comedic sauce to the animated character.

The multi-hyphenate spoke to Variety and says the creative team encouraged him to be authentic.

“In my career, I’ve never had to apologize for being Black,” Foxx told Variety. I was on ‘In Living Color’ — I had a Black boss [Keenan Ivory Wayans], Black writers, Black creators. Then with the ‘Jamie Foxx Show’ it was all Black. So, I’ve never had to worry about turning my Black up or turning my Black down. I’ve just been me and it has always worked out for me. When I do that, great things come out of it.”

Foxx describes this role as one of the “great things” in his career. “For me to be able to say, and be proud to say, [I’m] the first African-American lead in Disney-Pixar, that’s amazing. That feels good.”

Jamie Foxx delivered a flawless performance on Disney-Pixar’s Soul which creatively teaches us about your life’s mission and purpose. Phylicia Rashad, Donnell Rawlings, Angela Bassett, and Tina Fey were all apart of the star-studded cast.

If you haven’t already, do yourself a favor and watch Soul.