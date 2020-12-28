Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, commemorated the first day of Kwanzaa with a zoom call.

She revealed that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) suggestion to limit social gatherings for the holiday put a dent in her family’s celebration.

“You know, my sister and I, we grew up celebrating Kwanzaa. Every year, our family and our extended family, we would gather around across multiple generations and we’d tell stories and light the candles,” Harris said.

She shared her favorite principle. “My favorite, I have to tell you, was always the one about self-determination: Kujichagulia. And you know, essentially it’s about ‘be.’ ‘Be and do,’” Harris said. “Be the person you want to be and do the things you want to do, and do the things that need to be done.”

Kamala Harris continued, “It’s about not letting anyone write our future for us, but instead going out and writing it for ourselves. And that principle motivates me today as we seek to confront the challenges facing our country and to build a brighter future for all Americans. So, to everyone who is celebrating, Happy Kwanzaa, from our family to yours.”

The seven principles of Kwanzaa are: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith).