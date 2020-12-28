Lori Loughlin is free, could a “First Day Out” freestyle be on the way? Highly doubt it but the Full House star is home before the close of 2020, TMZ reports.

Loughlin was arrested for her role in the college admissions scandal and plead guilty in May to one count of conspriacy to commit wire and mail fruad. She surrendered to authorities at FCI Dublin in California the night before Halloween, which was three weeks ahead of her deadline of November 19.

With Loughlin’s release, she will only have served just short of two months. As a part of her release, Loughlin will be on two years of supervised release.

