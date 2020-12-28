Magic Johnson Roasted On Social Media For Rocking 2020 Lakers Championship Ring After Quitting On The Team Last Year

Magic Johnson Roasted On Social Media For Rocking 2020 Lakers Championship Ring After Quitting On The Team Last Year

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA Championship in October without the help of former great and team executive Magic Johnson. Even though Johnson wasn’t the Lakers’ team president anymore, he still got himself a championship ring.

Johnson took to Twitter on Saturday to show off the rings that were gifted to him and his wife Cookie by team owner Jeanie Buss. Johnson boldly proclaimed it to be “my 11th NBA championship ring.”

Cookie and I are so blessed to receive our championship rings! Thank you to Laker owner @JeanieBuss, the Laker players and especially @KingJames because he told me he was going to bring a championship to Laker Nation. This is my 11th NBA Championship ring! pic.twitter.com/R5n7foBPuR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 26, 2020

People took to social media to remind Johnson that he quit on the Lakers before the team reached greatness again.

Advertisement

Magic’s obviously the man, but he stepped away from his post…Idk how Him and Cookie get a ring 🤷‍♂️ — Brendan Cronin (@Cronin617) December 26, 2020

What happened to pic.twitter.com/6oMu6DHhzD — Ash Ketchum 🥂✨ (@estimableee) December 26, 2020

Not only that but he quit publicly while not telling Jeanie then tried to sabotage Rob by labeling him as a snake. He literally tried to burn down the franchise while running out the door. — 50 Shades of Rein (@feeltherein) December 26, 2020

During Johnson’s watch, the Lakers made questionable decisions that held the organization back. Those included letting talented players like Brook Lopez and Julius Randle walk for nothing, trading young big man Ivica Zubac to rival Clippers for nothing.

After Johnson quit on April 9, 2019, Rob Pelinka took over and within a year retooled the roster around Lebron James into a championship roster. Johnson is no doubt in the top three Lakers’ GOAT conversation. However flashy a championship ring he technically didn’t earn justified the social media roasting.