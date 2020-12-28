Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage are joining forces to create a new music streaming company.

Meek took to Twitter to announce that he and the three other rappers are trying to create a DSP and need the help of people who work in Silicon Valley to create the company.

“Me lil baby Durkio tryna get somebody in Silicon Valley to build us our own music platform we can be majority owner in,” Meek tweeted. “We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please!”

Meek then added that 21 Savage was trying to get in the mix as well.

The next day, Meek shared a more in-depth look at what he is trying to create. “[W]e gone start something and donate a % to the people we make money from! We waiting on production now! #culturecurrency coming full blast!!!” he Tweeted.

Respectfully to Spotify too we get millions with them one of my biggest platforms I sell on! We need their help too… but we gone build something where we can maximize black wealth and we not gone fail by any means "we got a real backing behind us" let's get it

He then added that they aren’t trying to make the same thing as Spotify or Tidal. “We not even trying to build the same thing as Spotify …tidal … apple we wanna build a platform/tool and connect it with those big big companies and eat and build up some billion dollar shit! If you a big rapper that sale a lot snd got a lot of influence rap in for %”