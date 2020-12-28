In some very sad news, comedian ad actor Mike Epps took to social media to publicly mourn the loss of his mother, Mary Reed.

In a touching Instagram post, Epps said of his mother, “Rest in paradise mama thank you for all the lessons and life it’s self you fought hard baby because of you I will never stop fighting in this thing called life.” Epps continued saying “she loved her kids and family and we had good times with her this is not a good bye it’s a We will see you later.”

The Source Magazine/The Northstar Group sends our deepest condolences to Mike Epps and his family.

