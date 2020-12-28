Nick Cannon became a father recently for the fourth time.

His girlfriend, Brittany Bell, announced that she welcomed a baby girl on Christmas Day named Powerful Queen Cannon. “The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas,” Bell wrote on Instagram.

Bell called her mogul boyfriend her “rock” during “the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL.”

Powerful is the couple’s second child together, joining three-year-old, Golden.

Nick Cannon also shares 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.