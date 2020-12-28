The story of Tariq St. Patrick’s rise to Power is currently being told on Sundays but 50 Cent has his eyes already set on the prequel to his character Kanan.



Fans of the original Power series know Kanan as a ruthless, no-nonsense drug dealer and killer, but now we will get to see what made him that way in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.



The dealer trailer hit the net on Saturday, revealing a Summer 2021 launch from the show, and will be set in Southside Jamaica Queens neighborhood of New York.



The trailer shows star Mekai Curtis, along with Omar Epps, Joey Bada$$ and more to be set for the series.



Check out the trailer below.