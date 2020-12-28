Rev. Raphael Warnock is one of two Democratic Senator candidates that is aiming to replace the incumbent Republicans in the early January runoff. Ahead of the election, Rev. Warnock detailed what it would mean to him to make history as Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator.

“Being the first Black senator from Georgia would be a tremendous honor,” said Warnock to Yahoo! news. “I hope that seeing me accomplish that will encourage and inspire other marginalized people and people of good conscience in our state to step up and fight for what they believe in.”

He added, “In no other place other than America is my story even possible. So I believe the American dream is still possible, but it is slipping away from far too many, and the gap between the haves and the have nots is becoming a chasm.”

Warnock has broken a record for most money fundraised for a Senate candidate and continues to focus on serving the citizens of Georgia.

“Things are harder now than they were for me [growing up], and that’s been especially true in this pandemic,” Warnock said. “We need a leader who will work for Georgians and fight.”

The election will be on January 5 and you can learn more about the process here.