A producer for Snoop Dogg recently received a pardon for a marijuana sale and illegal possession of a weapon, reducing his 55 year sentence to time served; courtesy of President Trump.

In 2004, Weldon Angelos turned down a 15 year plea deal selling $350 worth of weed to an undercover cop while possessing a firearm, thus, landing him 13 more charges and a more than five decade prison sentence.

Snoop Dogg commented on Angelos’ case in 2017, saying, “He had to provide means for his family and himself. It wasn’t like it was a violent crime he was committing, he was just hustling.” Angelos commented on his release, saying: “Feels great to have been fully pardoned by the President of the United States. Now it’s time for more pardons and commutations.”

