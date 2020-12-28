Fresh of Christmas weekend, Warner Bros has already gone ahead and green light a third Wonder Woman film. Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Patty Jenkins will once again write and direct,

Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich announced the news following the “strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984” that saw the film earn $16.7 million from 2,100 North American theaters alongside also being available on HBO Max.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” Emerich said.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said Andy Forssell of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer division.

While the early reviews of Wonder Woman 1984 are mixed at best, Warner Bros know in a post-COVID-19 world there will be plenty of money to be made from finishing up a Wonder Woman trilogy.