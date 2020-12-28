Three people were killed, and another three were injured in a shooting, which broke out shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at Don Carter Lanes Rockford, Illinois. It’s a local complex with a bowling alley, bar, and off-track betting site.

Duke Webb of Florida, who is an active U.S. Army member, is being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The veteran is charged with fatally shooting three men ages 73, 65, and 69. He also is accused of shooting and wounding a 14-year-old boy, who was shot in the face and airlifted to a hospital in Madison, a 16-year-old female, and a 62-year-old man, who is in critical condition after undergoing surgery from the shooting.

“We believe this was a completely random act, and there is no prior meeting or any kind of relationship between the suspect and any of the victims in this case,” Police Chief Dan O’Shea said.