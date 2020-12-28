The Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies to move to 3-0 on the season but Trae Young had a bone to pick after the game. Ice Trae hit Twitter to call out Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen for a trip in the middle of the game.

“Damn… tell me what y’all see!! Smh,” Young said to his followers. “this gotta stop.! #ifyoudontknownowyouknow”

The video featured Trae being guarded by Allen and Dillon Brooks near midcourt. Allen would hop on Twitter for a response.

Advertisement

Damn that must’ve really really hurt. I’m sorry. I hope you’re okay https://t.co/Uwyl7s2Q2v — Grayson Allen (@GraysonJAllen) December 27, 2020

The duo have a history of run-ins whenever they match up, but hopefully it doesn’t escalate beyond this moment. What do you think? Is Allen playing dirty?