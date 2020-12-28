Get your tissues ready, because the tragic stories of the iconic diva Whitney Houston, and her daughter Bobbi Kristina, is coming to Lifetime as a new documentary and we have a first look at the trailer for Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All.

The companion documentary, a trend Lifetime packages with their slate of feature film biopics will air on Lifetime Feb. 6 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT. This will be followed by an encore presentation of Lifetime’s original movie Whitney. What sets this documentary apart is it will take a deeper dive at the dual tragedies that befell Houston and her daughter, including their highly publicized shared struggles with substance abuse.

According to the official description: “The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina. Both faced similar struggles – living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune – and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely leaving the earth in the same tragic way. In an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them.”

The documentary is being produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films. Executive producing for Entertainment One and Creature Films is Tara Long, Shawna Foster, Madison Merritt, Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez executive producing with Brandi Burnside-Boyd. Executive producing for Lifetime is Brie Miranda Bryant and Gena McCarthy.

Photo Credit: Lifetime

See the trailer here: