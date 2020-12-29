Who knew that Beyoncé would become the Godmother of Hip-Hop? Queen Bey sent a $250 fork and spoon set from Tiffany & Co to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir in celebration of their new baby boy.
Ka’oir hit Instagram and highlighted the gift, sharing “Thank you Bey.”
Hip-Hop has come a long way since Gucci jabbed up both JAY-Z and Queen Bey on “745.”
Do I smell pussy? Naw that’s Jeezy!Gucci Mane on 2006’s “745”
You ain’t a snowman, you more like a snowflake
Cupcake cornflake, nigga you too fake
Beyoncé, oh thats your fiancé?
Jeezy is the appetizer, you’ll be the entrée
2 Glocks shawty, ay let’s party
I’m at the 40/40 lookin’ for Sean Cartay (uh)
Man I love to beef
Couldn’t wait to get home cause I love the streets
But Gucci and Hov patched it up, for what it’s worth, Gucci and Jeezy did too. New Gucci is pretty peaceful. You can see the gift below.