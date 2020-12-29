Who knew that Beyoncé would become the Godmother of Hip-Hop? Queen Bey sent a $250 fork and spoon set from Tiffany & Co to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir in celebration of their new baby boy.



Ka’oir hit Instagram and highlighted the gift, sharing “Thank you Bey.”



Hip-Hop has come a long way since Gucci jabbed up both JAY-Z and Queen Bey on “745.”

But Gucci and Hov patched it up, for what it’s worth, Gucci and Jeezy did too. New Gucci is pretty peaceful. You can see the gift below.