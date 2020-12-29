Who knew that Beyoncé would become the Godmother of Hip-Hop? Queen Bey sent a $250 fork and spoon set from Tiffany & Co to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir in celebration of their new baby boy.

Ka’oir hit Instagram and highlighted the gift, sharing “Thank you Bey.”

Hip-Hop has come a long way since Gucci jabbed up both JAY-Z and Queen Bey on “745.”

Do I smell pussy? Naw that’s Jeezy!
You ain’t a snowman, you more like a snowflake
Cupcake cornflake, nigga you too fake
Beyoncé, oh thats your fiancé?
Jeezy is the appetizer, you’ll be the entrée
2 Glocks shawty, ay let’s party
I’m at the 40/40 lookin’ for Sean Cartay (uh)
Man I love to beef
Couldn’t wait to get home cause I love the streets

Gucci Mane on 2006’s “745”

But Gucci and Hov patched it up, for what it’s worth, Gucci and Jeezy did too. New Gucci is pretty peaceful. You can see the gift below.