According to several confirmed reports, Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan died this past Sunday in Nashville. He was 33 years old.

McGlashan, a 7th generation fisherman who appeared on the show for seven years and appeared in almost 80 episodes, passed away, but no cause of death has been confirmed.

McGlashan struggled with drugs and alcohol, which prompted his suspension from Season 13 and landed in a rehab facility. According to reports, McGlashan was drinking up to a half gallon of vodka and shooting up a gram of meth along with two grams of heroin on any given day.

Condolences to Nick’s family and friends for their tremendous loss.