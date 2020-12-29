The Washington Football Team is still competing for a spot in the NFL playoffs but that did not stop them from dropping Dwayne Haskins.



Adam Schefter reports Washington waived last year’s first-round draft pick with one game remaining in the season.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” head coach Ron Rivera wrote in a statement. “I told him I believe it would benefit both parties if we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Haskins would issue his own statement:

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end. I thank he team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & better player because of this experience.” Dwayne Haskins

After issuing the statement Haskins changed his Twitter account to private.

On the field, Haskins delivered poor results and this past week he violated team COVID protocol by attending a strip club. This past Sunday he threw two interceptions in a 20-13 loss tot he Carolina Panthers.



Headed into Week 17 the Washington Football Team is hopeful to have starter Alex Smith return to the field.