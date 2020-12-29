According to a recent report from AllHipHop, Florida native Splash Zanotti was arrested and charged for robbery and kidnapping on Christmas Day for an alleged incident that occurred two months ago.

With two co-defendants, Zanotti, whose real name is Kejuan Campbell, is being pointed out as the head of a group of men who executed a home invasion where a sexual assault was also committed. Campbell went in front of a judge on Christmas Day to formally face the charges.

According to the police report, Campbell and two accomplices went into a Miramar, FL home demanding $20K from a debt. The men allegedly drove the woman around collecting money from ATMs before she was raped.

Campbell and his two co-defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping charges. If convicted, they are all facing life in prison.