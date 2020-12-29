This New Year’s Eve if you happen to be partying somewhere close to French Montana don’t expect him to toast with you. The one-time Ciroc Boy revealed to XXL in a cover story that he no longer drinks.



Referring to the incident as a “health scare” French reveals that liquor is no longer a part of his idea of fun.



“I tell people all the time, ‘If you don’t end up in the ICU after your birthday, then it wasn’t a good birthday,’” a nod to his own hospitalization.



“Just collapsed, too much drinking, too many pills,” he continued. “Perocet starts off as pain relief, and then it ends up being a hobby, and then it ends up being an addiction.”



S/O to French for getting clean and attempting to remain healthy. You can see his full feature here.