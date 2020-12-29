What better way to celebrate a new baby than new jewelry? Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir iced out her husband for Christmas, gifting him a custom Cuban link chain, bracelet, and a pendant showing love to their child.



If you ask Big Guwop about the chain and he will tell you that it’s the biggest Cuban link ever made, which TMZ confirms is a factual statement.



The set was created by Pristine Jewelers in New York City and features 540 carats of diamonds weighing 22 pounds or as the jeweler calls it, 10 kilos.



The chain is 32 inches long and two and a half inches wide. All of that comes in at a cost of $2.5 million. Light work? Would you wear the chain?

Gucci Mane got a HUGE cuban link chain from his wife Keyshia Ka’oir for Christmas 🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/3WpfGMCEfq — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) December 25, 2020