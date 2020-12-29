That gasp you heard is the entire Memphis Grizzlies fanbase after star guard Ja Morant went down during a Monday night game against the Brooklyn Nets.



Morant left the game in a wheelchair after rolling his ankle during the team’s win. ESPN reports an initial X-Ray shows no fracture and an MRI is scheduled for Tuesday. Currently, the injury is considered left ankle sprain.



Morant’s foot landed as he contested a shot from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrott of the Nets. Morant immediately hopped off the floor and crashed the the floor courtside.



“So tough to see Ja go down,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said in postgame. “I know he’s going to bounce back and be fine. We’ll have more updates as we’re going through, but so far so good.”