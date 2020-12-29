Kenya Barris Files Restraining Order Against His Sister Fearing She’s Going To Harm His Children

Kenya Barris filed a temporary restraining order against his sister out of fear that she might retaliate against his kids after multiple alleged failed attempts to piggyback off his success.

The Black-ish creator documented years of alleged instances in which Colette “piggybacked on his name and their familial relationship to hook herself up with opportunities in Hollywood.” Hollywood executives felt pressured to fulfill her demands because of pending projects he has with them.

Kenya says Colette wrote him a legal letter demanding him to give her $4 million to bring her 2016 novel, Claretta Street, to the big screen.

The Girls Trip writer also claims that she demanded that he financially aids her and her extended family.

Kenya Barris is “asking a judge to enforce a court-ordered shield of protection so she has to stay away from him and his family and cease communication.”