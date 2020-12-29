Shoutout to Kevin Love for keeping his heart and wallet open. With the COVID-19 pandemic costing millions across America their job, Love is assisting those who work at his home arena of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.



The NBA champion covered the full ages of employees that were in charge of swapping out the floor for the home games that were not played last year due to the pandemic altering the season.



Sources revealed the generous act to Chris Manning of SBNation. The donation comes after Love contributed $100,000 to the arena and support staff through his Kevin Love Foundation last spring.

Kevin Love reportedly covered “all of the lost wages” from games last year for workers who swap out the arena floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.



Manning would also detail the Cavs and owner Dan Gilbert’s efforts to cover part-time event staff for lost games and other events. That total was $1.2 million.



So far the Cleveland Cavs are one of the surprises of the young NBA season getting off to a fast 3-0 start.