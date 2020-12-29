Lil Yachty is securing all the bags for the new year.

The rapper tweeted that he had a collaboration with Reese’s Puff on the way and his face will be featured on the box.

In the photo, he’s seen pouring cereal in a bowl while sporting what appears to be merch. “I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but this is one I’m probably most proud of,” Lil Boat wrote.

Advertisement

I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but this is one I’m probably most proud of.. #Sponsored @reesespuffs #eatemup pic.twitter.com/dBYBBjDMEc — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) December 28, 2020

“He brought his signature creativity to this collaboration, we knew our fans would be excited to see his design on the front of our cereal boxes,” said General Millls’ senior marketing communications manager Mindy Murray.

This explains the inspiration behind Lil Yachty’s latest song, “Reese’s Puffs Rap,” which was a dedication to his love for the cereal.

There’s no telling when the collaboration will be available in food aisles, but Yachty told Hypebeast “it’ll be everywhere.”

“And everyone grocery shops, from your grandmother to your nephew and niece and everyone. So it’s just, it’s super cool. I love anytime I’m doing anything that’s led by my workspace and interest in something. … This is like a really cool collectible I would say, not only just for me, but just for people who like to collect.”